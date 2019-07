View this post on Instagram

It's been a really challenging last couple of weeks, I've felt really low in my spirit. I just wanted to write this post to share that low moments happen to all of us. When I find myself feeling down and overwhelmed; where things are out of my control, it helps to remind myself that the only person I can control is myself, to count all the things I have to be grateful for and to plan and look forward to the dawn of a new day. 🌤 so if you're feeling down in the dumps, you're never alone. Situations and life are tough…but so are you. #KeepCalmAndLavaWalk 🔥🌋