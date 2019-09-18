La Alta Comisionada de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (DDHH), Michelle Bachelet, celebró la liberación, aunque condicional, del vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Edgar Zambrano.

La oficina de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, a través de su cuenta en twitter hizo un llamado a las autoridades de Venezuela a liberar al resto de presos políticos.

UN Human Rights Chief welcomes the release, although conditional, of Vice-President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Edgar Zambrano. @mbachelet urges the authorities in #Venezuela to release all remaining political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/5I8nZX9pCI

— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) September 18, 2019