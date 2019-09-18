Bachelet celebró liberación de Zambrano

La Alta Comisionada de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos (DDHH), Michelle Bachelet, celebró la liberación, aunque condicional, del vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Edgar Zambrano.

La oficina de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, a través de su cuenta en twitter hizo un llamado a las autoridades de Venezuela a liberar al resto de presos políticos.

