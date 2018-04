Un tiburón de 512 años podría ser el vertebrado vivo más viejo de la Tierra

Small Greenland sharks are rare for me to encounter. Today we caught the smallest shark on long line in the #greenlandsharkproject measuring only 1.6 m and after samples for genetics were taken it was released with an identification tag 🦈✌🏻 #greenlandshark #northernorway #science #sharkscience #norway #arctic #marinebiology #shark #extrmemfishing #deepsea #andørja #marinescience #biology #ocean

A post shared by Julius Nielsen (@juniel85) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT