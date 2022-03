El helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA realiza su vuelo número 22 en Marte

Over the weekend, the #MarsHelicopter took its 22nd flight!🎉 The trip lasted 101.4 seconds and Ingenuity got up to 10 meters in the air. The team is planning another flight perhaps as early as later this week.🚁



See raw images from this flight: https://t.co/rDGwXMRo6S pic.twitter.com/uPPQmZy5ir