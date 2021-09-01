Estudiante herido en un tiroteo en una escuela de secundaria en EE.UU.

Al menos un estudiante resultó herido este miércoles en un tiroteo en la escuela de secundaria de la localidad de Winston-Salem, en Carolina del Norte (EE.UU.), informó la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Forsyth.

Loading...
Estudiante herido en un tiroteo
Foto: Referencial

La fuente dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que el tiroteo tuvo lugar en la escuela Mount Tabor, cuyos accesos han sido "cerrados". "Estamos investigando activamente lo que sucedió", apuntó la Oficina del Alguacil, que agregó que han "asegurado" su recinto.

Las autoridades están buscando "de forma" activa al autor del tiroteo.

Este suceso se produce poco después de que Estados Unidos retomara las clases presenciales tras de la aparición de la pandemia del coronavirus.

EFE

Loading...