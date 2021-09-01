Estudiante herido en un tiroteo en una escuela de secundaria en EE.UU.

Al menos un estudiante resultó herido este miércoles en un tiroteo en la escuela de secundaria de la localidad de Winston-Salem, en Carolina del Norte (EE.UU.), informó la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Forsyth.

Loading...

Foto: Referencial

La fuente dijo en su cuenta de Twitter que el tiroteo tuvo lugar en la escuela Mount Tabor, cuyos accesos han sido "cerrados". "Estamos investigando activamente lo que sucedió", apuntó la Oficina del Alguacil, que agregó que han "asegurado" su recinto.

Las autoridades están buscando "de forma" activa al autor del tiroteo.

Este suceso se produce poco después de que Estados Unidos retomara las clases presenciales tras de la aparición de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:



1. Parents should now report to the Harris Teeter and NOT to the YMCA to be reunited with their children.

2. The area around Mt. Tabor High School is a NO FLY ZONE for drones. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

3. The media staging area is the Whitaker Shopping Mall parking lot. 1955 N. Peace Haven in WInston-Salem.

4Please follow WSPD, FCSO, and WSFCS social media for the latest updates. @cityofwspolice @gofcsonc — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

6. We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Many schools in the area are on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.



THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANOTHER INCIDENT. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

EFE

Comparte esto:

Tweet

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...