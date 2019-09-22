He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregan este domingo en Los Ángeles.

– Mejor serie dramática:

«Better Call Saul»

«Bodyguard»

«Game of Thrones»

«Killing Eve»

«Ozark»

«Pose»

«Succession»

«This Is Us»

– Mejor comedia:

«Barry»

«Fleabag»

«The Good Place»

«The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

«Russian Doll»

«Schitt’s Creek»

«Veep»

– Mejor actor dramático:

Jason Bateman, «Ozark»

SterlingK Brown, «This Is Us»

Kit Harington, «Game of Thrones»

Bob Odenkirk, «Better Call Saul»

Billy Porter, «Pose»

Milo Ventimiglia «This Is Us»

– Mejor actriz dramática:

Emilia Clarke, «Game of Thrones»

Jodie Comer, «Killing Eve»

Viola Davis, «How To Get Away With Murder»

Laura Linney, «Ozark»

Mandy Moore, «This Is Us»

Sandra Oh, «Killing Eve»

Robin Wright, «House Of Cards»

– Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson, «black-ish»

Don Cheadle, «Black Monday»

Ted Danson, «The Good Place»

Michael Douglas, «The Kominsky Method»

Bill Hader, «Barry»

Eugene Levy, «Schitt’s Creek»

– Mejor actriz de comedia:

Christina Applegate, «Dead To Me»

Rachel Brosnahan, «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, «Veep»

Natasha Lyonne, «Russian Doll»

Catherine O’Hara, «Schitt’s Creek»

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, «Fleabag»

– Mejor actor dramático de reparto:

Alfie Allen, «Game of Thrones»

Jonathan Banks, «Better Call Saul»

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, «Game of Thrones»

Peter Dinklage, «Game of Thrones»

Giancarlo Esposito, «Better Call Saul»

Michael Kelly, «House Of Cards»

Chris Sullivan, «This Is Us»

– Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:

Gwendoline Christie, «Game of Thrones»

Julia Garner, «Ozark»

Lena Headey, «Game of Thrones»

Fiona Shaw, «Killing Eve»

Sophie Turner, «Game of Thrones»

Maisie Williams, «Game of Thrones»

– Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:

Alan Arkin, «The Kominsky Method»

Anthony Carrigan, «Barry»

Tony Hale, «Veep»

Stephen Root, «Barry»

Tony Shalhoub, «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Henry Winkler, «Barry»

– Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Alex Borstein, «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Anna Chlumsky, «Veep»

Sian Clifford, «Fleabag»

Olivia Colman, «Fleabag»

Betty Gilpin, «GLOW»

Sarah Goldberg, «Barry»

Marin Hinkle, «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Kate McKinnon, «Saturday Night Live»

– Mejor miniserie

«Chernobyl»

«Escape at Dannemora»

«Fosse/Verson»

«Sharp Objects»

«When They See Us»

– Mejor película para televisión:

«Black Mirror: Bandersnatch»

«Brexit»

«Deadwood: The Movie»

«King Lear»

«My Dinner with Herve»

– Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión:

Mahershala Ali, «True Detective»

Benicio Del Toro, «Escape at Dannemora»

Hugh Grant, «A Very English Scandal»

Jared Harris, «Chernobyl»

Jharrel Jerome, «When They See Us»

Sam Rockwell, «Fosse/Verdon»

– Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión:

Amy Adams, «Sharp Objects»

Patricia Arquette, «Escape at Dannemora»

Aunjanue Ellis, «When They See Us»

Joey King, «The Act»

Niecy Nash, «When They See Us»

Michelle Williams, «Fosse/Verdon»

– Los cinco programas con más nominaciones:

«Game of Thrones» – 32

«The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» – 20

«Chernobyl» – 19

«Saturday Night Live» – 18

«Barry» – 17

– Las cinco plataformas de televisión con más nominaciones:

HBO: 137

Netflix: 117

NBC: 58

Prime Video: 47

CBS: 43