“It was blatantly obvious there was something different about it. I saw the shine & when I picked it up & rolled it in my hand, I noticed there weren’t any sharp edges,” Josh Lanik said describing his 2.12-carat diamond he found at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Read more about his find: ArkansasStateParks.com/LanikDiamond #ARStateParks #diamond #VisitArkansas