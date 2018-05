Édgar Ramírez llamó a la abstención en comicios del 20M

Erik del Búfalo, investigador, filósofo y profesor venezolano —————————————————— 🇬🇧 “If you do not vote on May 20th you do not abstain, because to abstain from an election first there must be such an election. To repudiate (not to ignore) this assault on popular sovereignty is to recognize first your own dignity. You also tell the free world that we are rowing the boat in the same direction” • Erik del Búfalo, Venezuelan researcher, philosopher and professor

