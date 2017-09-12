El niño que viralizó más la película de “It”

A pocos días del estreno de la versión cinematográfica de la novela de Stephen King “It”, mucha gente espera con ansias cómo será está nueva película. La primera adaptación ocurrió en 1990 con un éxito considerable.

Sin embargo, en las redes no se está moviendo tanto por el estreno, sino por la imagen terrorífica de un niño vestido como Pennywise. El disfraz es tan real que ha causado un impacto tremendo atemorizando a muchos en las redes sociales. Actualmente el pequeño tiene más de 14 mil seguidores en Instagram.

Esta iniciativa fue por parte del hermano Eagan Tilghman quien compartió en esta red social la terrorífica imagen. Sin pensarlo, la fotografía logró conseguir muchos likes y reacciones viralizando en todas las redes. Tal ha sido el éxito, que en Twitter están tratando de llevar al pequeño payaso diabólico al programa de Ellen Degeneres y multiplicar aún más su el éxito obtenido.

 

 

Fuente: El Universal

