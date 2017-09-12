Well, this sure has been a day, and these pictures have really blown up. So here's a side by side of Louie. My little brother behind all the clown makeup and forehead modifications. He's actually quite adorable compared to his portrayal of pennywise. So as you can tell, he's pretty serious about staying in character. #pennywise #pennywisethedancingclown #itbook #itmovie #stephenking #youllfloattoo

A post shared by Eagan Tilghman (@eag2n) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT