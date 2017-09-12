A pocos días del estreno de la versión cinematográfica de la novela de Stephen King “It”, mucha gente espera con ansias cómo será está nueva película. La primera adaptación ocurrió en 1990 con un éxito considerable.
Sin embargo, en las redes no se está moviendo tanto por el estreno, sino por la imagen terrorífica de un niño vestido como Pennywise. El disfraz es tan real que ha causado un impacto tremendo atemorizando a muchos en las redes sociales. Actualmente el pequeño tiene más de 14 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Esta iniciativa fue por parte del hermano Eagan Tilghman quien compartió en esta red social la terrorífica imagen. Sin pensarlo, la fotografía logró conseguir muchos likes y reacciones viralizando en todas las redes. Tal ha sido el éxito, que en Twitter están tratando de llevar al pequeño payaso diabólico al programa de Ellen Degeneres y multiplicar aún más su el éxito obtenido.
Well, this sure has been a day, and these pictures have really blown up. So here's a side by side of Louie. My little brother behind all the clown makeup and forehead modifications. He's actually quite adorable compared to his portrayal of pennywise. So as you can tell, he's pretty serious about staying in character. #pennywise #pennywisethedancingclown #itbook #itmovie #stephenking #youllfloattoo
Behind the scenes! Here's a photograph of Louie after he got out of the lake. This picture was taken right after we got the ever so popular "water shot" that I'm sure you've all seen. He was upset that his makeup was coming off! #it #itbook #itthemovie #Itmovie #pennywise #stephenking #pennywisethedancingclown
Fuente: El Universal