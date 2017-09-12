16 años después del uno de los atentados terroristas más recordados de la historia, varios artistas utilizaron sus redes sociales para homenajear a las víctimas del 11 de septiembre de 2001.
Jennifer López, Ben Stiller y Maite Delgado, fueron solo algunas de las personalidades que recordaron con sentidas palabras los hechos sucedidos en el World Trade Center de la ciudad de Nueva York, que fue el epicentro de la caída de las Torres Gemelas, misma que generó más de 2.800 perdidas humanas.
Recordando también como unos días antes del 11 mi madre también se me iba .. fecha difícil..Más allá de teorías diversas que hay ,mucha gente inocente perdió su vida ese día .. el mundo y mi mundo nunca fue el mismo …Honremos y agradezcamos la vida Hoy .. cuidemos el planeta .. cuidemos al prójimo como a nosotros…nadie nace extremista ni terrorista..nosotros creamos la locura de Este mundo .. si podemos ver eso creo que estaremos más cerca de solucionar muchas cosas .❤️????????#Repost @lostinhistorypics ・・・ Today we remember the lives that were lost, 16 years ago, on September 11th, 2001. #neverforget
Thinking of all those who put themselves in harm's way to save lives on 9/11.
And those who are no longer with us.#Respect #NYC
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 11, 2017
#NeverForget the lives lost 16 years ago today. Thank you to all first responders and military members who have been called to serve and sacrifice for our freedom and safety. #PatriotDay (#Repost @winsforwarriors) On the 16th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, we remember the over 3,000 lives lost that day, and we recognize the heroic first responders and service members who have pledged their lives to our safety and freedom. On Saturday we hosted the inaugural Patriot Ruck to show our strength and support in numbers for these incredible Americans. “We are here for the police officer who risks his or her life every day to keep us safe. We are here for the firefighter who willingly enters a burning building to save a complete stranger. We are here for the EMT who is constantly on call to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice. There are currently Service Members deployed all around the world in harm’s way willing to sacrifice themselves for our freedoms, as many of you in the crowd have done, and will do in the future. This Patriot Ruck is an opportunity for the community to recognize those who serve, to meet them, and to walk beside them. This Monday, September 11th the nation will commemorate Patriot Day. Whether you served before the attacks of 9/11 or were inspired as a result of them, we as a nation owe you a debt of gratitude.” -LtCol Brian Mulvihill, United States Marine Corps #PatriotDay #NeverForget #UnitedWeStand #PatriotRuck #RuckToHonor #WinsForWarriors #UAFreedom (????: J Singleton)
We will NEVER forget. #GodBlessAmerica pic.twitter.com/OLI2S5oto4
— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 11, 2017
